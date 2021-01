The KBBI Thursday Covid Brief

A lot is happening in the world of Covid-19 response this week. On the Covid Brief, we hear from KPBSD spokesperson Pegge Erkeneff about the return to in-person classes for students, SPH spokesperson Derotha Ferraro tells us about the vaccination clinic beginning tomorrow, we hear details of the City of Homer's participation from Jenny Carroll, and we get a look at contract tracing from Public Health Nurse III Lorne Carroll.