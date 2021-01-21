Water main repaired on Lucky Shot Street

The City of Homer Public Works Department spent all of Thursday repairing a water main break on Lucky Shot Street in downtown Homer.

A large portion of Lucky Shot and nearby Bonanza and Grubstake avenues were without water service as repairs were done, which required digging a 10-foot-deep pit and the removal of several dump truck loads of dirt.

Homer Public Works Director Jan Keiser said in an email to KBBI that water and sewer personnel noticed a spike in water flow on Thursday morning that wasn’t normal. She said crews then spread out around town in an attempt to locate the leak, and found it on Lucky Shot between Bonanza and Grubstake. It was identifiable by the large amount of clear water flowing down the ditch.

The road was cordoned off and excavation began before sunrise. The break was patched, the hole was filled and water service was restored to most customers by around 4:30 p.m.