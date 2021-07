On this week's Check the Pantry, Jeff Lockwood sits down with vermouth enthusiast Matt Iverson of Turnagain Vines for an in-depth look at the many faces of this often-mistreated aperitif.

Produced at KBBI AM 890 in Homer, Alaska. First aired 7/25/21.