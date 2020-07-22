UPDATE: Tsunami Warning Cancelled -- Latest from the National Tsunami Warning Center

BULLETIN

Public Tsunami Message Number 5

NWS National Tsunami Warning Center Palmer AK

1223 AM AKDT Wed Jul 22 2020

...THE TSUNAMI WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* The Tsunami Warning is canceled for the coastal areas of

South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula and Aleutian Islands

OBSERVATIONS OF TSUNAMI ACTIVITY - UPDATED ------------------------------------------ * Observed max tsunami height is the highest recorded water level above the tide level up to the time of this message. TIME OBSERVED MAX SITE OF MEASUREMENT TSUNAMI HEIGHT ---------------------------- ---------------- -------------- Sand Point Alaska 0004 PDT Jul 22 0.8ft RECOMMENDED ACTIONS - UPDATED ----------------------------- * Do not re-occupy hazard zones until local emergency officials indicate it is safe to do so. IMPACTS - UPDATED ----------------- * A tsunami was generated by this event, but no longer poses a threat. * Some areas may continue to see small sea level changes. * The determination to re-occupy hazard zones must be made by local officials. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND NEXT UPDATE -------------------------------------- * Refer to the internet site tsunami.gov for more information. * Pacific coastal regions outside California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, and Alaska should refer to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center messages at tsunami.gov. * This will be the final U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center message issued for this event. $$

WEAK51 PAAQ 220751 TSUAK1 BULLETIN Public Tsunami Message Number 4 NWS National Tsunami Warning Center Palmer AK 1151 PM AKDT Tue Jul 21 2020 UPDATES ------- * Revised alert areas ...THE TSUNAMI WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... Tsunami Warning in Effect for; * SOUTH ALASKA AND THE ALASKA PENINSULA, Pacific coasts from Kennedy Entrance, Alaska (40 miles SW of Homer) to Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of Unalaska) * ALEUTIAN ISLANDS, Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of Unalaska) to Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of Nikolski) Alerts in the following areas have been canceled because additional information and analysis have better defined the threat. * The Tsunami Advisory is canceled for the coastal areas of Aleutian Islands from Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of Nikolski) to Amchitka Pass, Alaska (125 miles W of Adak) For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, there is no tsunami threat. FORECASTS OF TSUNAMI ACTIVITY ----------------------------- * Tsunami activity is forecasted to start at the following locations at the specified times. FORECAST START SITE OF TSUNAMI ---- ---------- * Alaska Sand Point 2315 AKDT Jul 21 Unalaska 2350 AKDT Jul 21 Kodiak 0005 AKDT Jul 22 Cold Bay 0015 AKDT Jul 22 OBSERVATIONS OF TSUNAMI ACTIVITY -------------------------------- * No tsunami observations are available to report. PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE PARAMETERS --------------------------------- * Magnitude 7.8 * Origin Time 2213 AKDT Jul 21 2020 2313 PDT Jul 21 2020 0613 UTC Jul 22 2020 * Coordinates 55.2 North 158.6 West * Depth 8 miles * Location 75 miles S of Chignik, Alaska 520 miles SW of Anchorage, Alaska RECOMMENDED ACTIONS - UPDATED ----------------------------- Actions to protect human life and property will vary within tsunami warning areas. If you are in a tsunami warning area; * Evacuate inland or to higher ground above and beyond designated tsunami hazard zones or move to an upper floor of a multi-story building depending on your situation. * Move out of the water, off the beach, and away from harbors, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets. * Be alert to and follow instructions from your local emergency officials because they may have more detailed or specific information for your location. * If you feel a strong earthquake or extended ground rolling take immediate protective actions such as moving inland and/or uphill preferably by foot. * Boat operators, * Where time and conditions permit, move your boat out to sea to a depth of at least 180 feet. * If at sea avoid entering shallow water, harbors, marinas, bays, and inlets to avoid floating and submerged debris and strong currents. * Do not go to the shore to observe the tsunami. * Do not return to the coast until local emergency officials indicate it is safe to do so. IMPACTS ------- Impacts will vary at different locations in the warning areas. If you are in a tsunami warning area; * A tsunami with damaging waves and powerful currents is possible. * Repeated coastal flooding is possible as waves arrive onshore, move inland, and drain back into the ocean. * Strong and unusual waves, currents and inland flooding can drown or injure people and weaken or destroy structures on land and in water. * Water filled with floating or submerged debris that can injure or kill people and weaken or destroy buildings and bridges is possible. * Strong and unusual currents and waves in harbors, marinas, bays, and inlets may be especially destructive. * Some impacts may continue for many hours to days after arrival of the first wave. * The first wave may not be the largest so later waves may be larger. * Each wave may last 5 to 45 minutes as a wave encroaches and recedes. * Coasts facing all directions are threatened because the waves can wrap around islands and headlands and into bays. * Strong shaking or rolling of the ground indicates an earthquake has occurred and a tsunami may be imminent. * A rapidly receding or receded shoreline, unusual waves and sounds, and strong currents are signs of a tsunami. * The tsunami may appear as water moving rapidly out to sea, a gentle rising tide like flood with no breaking wave, as a series of breaking waves, or a frothy wall of water. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND NEXT UPDATE -------------------------------------- * Refer to the internet site tsunami.gov for more information. * Pacific coastal residents outside California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia and Alaska should refer to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center messages at tsunami.gov. * This message will be updated within 30 minutes. $$