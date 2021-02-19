Two more weeks of work and power-outages at Stonehocker Creek

Progress is slow for Homer Electric crews working on the final phase of fortifying power poles along Stonehocker Creek on the east side of Kachemak Bay. It’s the only powerline that serves Peterson Bay and Halibut Cove.

The culprit is unseasonably high water levels in the creek, which has required additional time to complete the work. According to an announcement released Thursday crews found it takes about two days to shore-up each pole. With seven more poles to complete the project, HEA has pushed back the completion date to on or about March 6.

HEA crews began work on the project February 8, which has required daily power outages for everyone in Halibut Cove.

Outages will continue from about 9 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, until the project is complete.

In the event of inclement weather preventing work in the area on a certain day, HEA will update the Scheduled Outages page on its website.