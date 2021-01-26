Tuesday COVID Update: Vaccine clinics and availablity

The State of Alaska website currently shows no COVID-19 vaccine available in Homer, but SVT Health and Wellness Clinic clinic is not listed on the State vaccine website.



They're vaccinating patients who qualify, 65 years of age and over, in Homer, today and Wednesday. SVT also has a clinic scheduled for Seldovia on Tuesday, February 2nd.





They are contacting their patients to schedule them for a vaccine appointment, and keeping a wait list for people who qualify for the vaccine to fill last minute cancellations. To check availability, call SVT Health and Wellness in Homer at 907 226-2228 and in Seldovia at 907 435-3262.





Safeway, in downtown Homer, shows no appointments available through the end of the month. They do not take COVID vaccine appointments over the phone or in person.For information about Safeway vaccinations, check the State website for updated information, or their scheduling portal through safeway.com.



South Peninsula Hospital's Derotha Ferraro spoke to Homer City Council Monday night during the Incident Command team's report to council. While they don't have vaccine today, the hospital has administered over a thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccine, much of it at a two day clinic two weeks ago at Christian Community Church on Bartlett Street.



" We vaccinated 714, plus the hospital had already done 353. But, with the Ninilchik Health Clinic, SVT Health and Wellness, the Safeway Pharmacy, we have definitely reached and surpassed 10% of out 15.000 on the Southern Peninsula," said Ferraro.

SPH offers free COVID-19 testing every day at their drive up clinic at 4201 Bartlett Street. Call their COVID Line before coming in for a test at 235-0235.



Jenny Carroll, Information officer for the City of Homer addressed council last night to thank City, school district, SVT and hospital workers for their combined efforts at SPH's recent vaccination clinic. And to say that the Incident Command Team is focused on making the scheduling process more accessible to more people in the next round of vaccination clinics.

"It very much was a derby process for people online. We had also set aside appointments for people who are not computer savvy. And we advertised that around and we got many, many calls. We were overwhelmed. I'm working with IT to find a better tool so that we can not have to do a lot of callbacks," Carroll said.





Homer's COVID Incident Command Team takes your questions, live, every Thursday morning from 9:00 to 9:30 on KBBI. You can email questions in advance to kathleen@kbbi.org.