Troopers seek Homer woman in homicide investigation

The Alaska State Troopers are on the lookout for a Homer woman wanted in connection with a suspected homicide along the Seward Highway.

The Troopers are searching for 35-year-old Sarah Dayan, who they say may be armed and should be considered dangerous. In a release, the Troopers say Dayan may be in the Seward area.

Troopers seek Dayan in connection with the death of an as-yet-unidentified man found early Tuesday morning at a pull out on the Seward Highway, near milepost 68.5, in the vicinity of Turnagain Pass. The man’s body has been transferred to the state Medical Examiner in Anchorage for an autopsy and positive identification. Troopers are treating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information to Dayan’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Alaska State Troopers.