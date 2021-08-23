Trooper shot; Manhunt underway for armed gunman in Anchor Point

Alaska State Troopers are looking for an Anchor Point man in connection with the shooting of a trooper this (Monday) afternoon around 1 p.m..

Troopers seek 60-year-old Bret Herrick in connection with a shooting that sent a trooper to South Peninsula Hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

It’s not Herrick’s first run in with Alaska State Troopers. He was charged with resisting arrest in December 2012 after allegedly kidnapping and robbing another man. He was released with time served after accepting a plea deal from prosecutors in May 2013.

The shooting happened behind the Warehouse Store, and backroad traffic is being diverted. Troopers are asking the public to avoid the area during the search for Herrick.

Trooper say Herrick is armed and dangerous and anyone with information on his whereabouts should not approach him and call 911 immediately.