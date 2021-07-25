Trails Report for Kachemak Bay State Park - July 21, 2021

Hello, this is Ingrid with Friends of Kachemak Bay State Park with this week's trail report updated Wednesday, July 21st.



The following trails are clear and passable:Alpine Ridge, China Poot Lake Trail is flooded at mile two, but still passable.Coalition Trail, Diamond Creek Trail, Estuary Trail and Glacier Lake Trailare all clear and passable.Grace Ridge Trail, Grewingk Tram Spur Trail and Grewing Tram Trail are open.We do suggest two people with gloves, for operating the tram.There has been a brown bear sighting. So please be bear aware.Saddle Trail, Sadie Knob Trail, Tutka Hatchery Spur Trail and Tutka Lake Trailare all clear and passable.The following trails are passable yet difficult:This includes Blue Ice Trail with brushy conditions. Goat Rope Trail has some patchy snow,and Lagoon Trail has no bridge across Halibut Creek. So, ford at your own risk.The remainder of the trails are difficult to impassable.Coalition Loop Trail is impassable to the falls.Emerald Lake Loop Trail has many blow-downs and is not recommended to hike to the lake.Mallard Bay Trail and Mallard Emerald Connector Trail are impassable and closed.Poot Peak Trail - North, South, and Summit route are difficult to impassablewith deep snow, brushy conditions and not recommended to hike to the summit.Sentinel Ridge and Tutka Back Door are not recommended to hikedue to construction needs and fragile sub-alpine areas.Woznesenski River Trail is difficult with an overflow channelmaking it impassable three miles from Haystack Rock to mile nine.This detailed trail report with updates can be found at friendsofkachemakbay.org.Please don't forget to pack out what you pack in and be bear aware, and most importantly, have a great day in the park.