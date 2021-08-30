Tips For Staying Safe And Informed On The Ground In Louisiana After Ida

More than a million people are without power across Louisiana and Mississippi after Ida barreled on land as a Category 4 hurricane, bringing storm surge and high winds and killing at least one person. Ida has since been downgraded to a tropical storm and continues north.

If you're in an area affected by the storm, here are some resources that can help you stay safe and informed:

Don't venture out until it's safe to do so

Louisiana officials urged residents to stay off the roads Monday morning while damage assessments were underway. If you're in Louisiana, you can look at road closures here.

If you're in New Orleans, calling 911 may not work because of technological problems with the city's system. The Orleans Parish Communication District tweeted that residents should seek the nearest fire department or law enforcement officer if they have an emergency.

The National Weather Service New Orleans' Twitter has these reminders for residents:

If your home is damaged and you need a pet-friendly hotel, Louisiana's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness recommends this website to find one.

Know where to look for updates

For the latest coverage, tune your radio in to 89.9 for New Orleans Public Radio or listen online and read updates at WWNO's website.

If you have internet access, check these pages for updates:

If you're without internet, you can get updates via text from The Advocate and NOLA.com. Here's how to sign up:

Text Ida to (504) 688-4438 for Ida updates for metro New Orleans.

Text Ida to (225) 414-6471 for Ida updates for metro Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana Governor's Office reports you can also opt-in to updates from the state:

Text IDA to 67283

Sign up for phone calls by going to Smart911.

If you can, check in on your neighbors

When it's finally safe to venture out, try to check in on your neighbors, especially the elderly and those with disabilities.

The state's Emergency Preparedness Guide offers more steps to take in the days after a serious storm.

This story originally appeared on the Morning Edition live blog.

