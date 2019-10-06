Sunday Puzzle: 5 To 7

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some five-letter words. For each one, add two letters at the end to create a common, uncapitalized seven-letter word that is unrelated in meaning to the first one.

Example: TROLL --> TROLLEY

1. BELIE

2. SEVER

3. TRICK

4. HATCH

5. CONDO

6. PRUDE

7. SCOUR

8. OPERA

9. PARAS

10. SCALP

11. MASSE

12. PHONE

13. SHMOO

14. CHIME

15. AGAIN

16. COLON

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Dorothy Baker of Dallas. Think of a word that has five vowels — two E's, an I, O, and U. Curiously, every vowel except the "I" is pronounced like a short "I." And the "I" in the word is not pronounced at all. What word is it?

Challenge answer: Businesswoman

Winner: Brian Jones of Jacksonville, Fla.

This week's challenge: There are two answers to this one, and you have to get them both. Name two tasty things to eat, each in 8 letters, in which the only consonant letters are L and P.

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Oct. 10, at 3 p.m. ET.

