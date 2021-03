A power outage early Sunday morning on the south side of Kachemak Bay initially affected upwards of 650 members of Homer Electric Association from McKeon Flats to Nanwalek.

The outage occurred at 3:22 a.m., but just a few minutes later, around 3:31, members from Six Mile in Seldovia to Nanwalek were placed on the Seldovia backup generator. At 11:32 AM all member service was restored.

While the cause of the outage is unknown, high winds were evident in the early morning hours.