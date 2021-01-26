Summer ferry schedule available for review

   The Alaska Marine Highway System has released the proposed ferry schedule for this summer (May 2021 through Sept. 2021). Comments are being taken now through Feb. 7.

According to a department statement, the proposed schedule is based on projections for funding in the governor’s proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget among other factors. 

    In the schedule, the ferry Tustumena will sail the Southwest Route out of Homer, with one Alaska Peninsula-Aleutian Chain trip per month, May through September.

    During the same period, the Kennicott will operate the Bellingham-to-Juneau run every other week, alternating with the cross-gulf run to Kodiak. 

    Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and continuing Canadian border closure, the proposed summer schedule does not include service to Prince Rupert, British Columbia. Marine Highway administration say they are working with the U.S. and Canadian governments, and may add Prince Rupert service to the schedule at a later date.

A teleconference to hear comments and consider adjustments to the summer schedule will be held on February 8 at 10 a.m. for the Southeast schedules, and at 1:30 p.m. for Southwest and Southcentral schedules.

    Here is a link to the draft schedule online. Written comments will be accepted on or before Feb. 7, via email at dot.amhs.comments@alaska.gov and by fax at (907) 228-6874.

