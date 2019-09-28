Related Program: 
Sugt'stun Word of the Week

Sugt'stun Word of the Week: Sept. 22, 2019

By Sally Ash Sep 28, 2019

Credit Lake Clark National Park

Qangateraaq  -  Porcupine

Piugtemaa payarcima qangateraaq.

Translation:
My dog must have run into a porcupine.
 

Sugpiaq
Sugt'stun
Sugt'stun Word of the Week