Sugt'stun Word of the Week

Sugt'stun Word of the Week: October 13, 2019

By Sally Ash & Sperry Ash 33 seconds ago

Low bush cranberries
Credit Arthur T. Labar

Awatiini  -  Around it

Apasunkut eniita awatiini qalakualguulartuq.

Translation:
There are a lot of cranberries around Apaasuk’s house.
 

