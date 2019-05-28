Related Program: 
Sugt'stun Word of the Week

Sugt'stun Word of the Week – May 26, 2019

By Alma Moonin 28 minutes ago

Credit Nanwalek School

Ilanka – Family

Ilamka tamiimi ellartut.
Translation:
My family is all over the place.

 

Tags: 
Sugpiaq
Sugt'stun
Sugt'stun Word of the Week