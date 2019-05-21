Related Program: 
Sugt'stun Word of the Week – May 19, 2019

By Sally Ash & Sperry Ash 6 hours ago

Skiffs on Nanwalek Lagoon
Credit Scott Bartlett, Pratt Museum

Caknaluku – What for?

Caknaluku-mi naug-aqii qayaq?

Why the heck did he borrow the boat?

 

Sugpiaq
Sugt'stun
Sugt'stun Word of the Week