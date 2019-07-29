Related Program: 
Sugt'stun Word of the Week

Sugt'stun Word of the Week – July 28, 2019

By Ephim Moonin 2 hours ago

Photograph of lithograph by Louis Choris, 1815 - 1818, University of Washington Special Collection.
Credit Wikimedia Commons

Categugtua  -  Curious

Categugtua qaillun putciqun qayaq.

Translation:
I am curious about how to build a boat.
 

Tags: 
Sugpiaq
Sugt'stun
Sugt'sun