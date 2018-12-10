Related Program: 
Sugt'stun Word of the Week

Sugt'stun Word of the Week - Dec. 9, 2018

By Sally Ash & Pauline Demas 6 hours ago

 

Llan  -  Common sense

Llan aturluku, auliyusggu iqmik!

Translation:
Use your common sense and quit chewing tobacco!

