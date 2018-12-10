Sugt'stun Word of the Week - Dec. 9, 2018

Sugt'stun is the traditional language of the Sugpiaq communities across the Alaska Peninsula, Prince William Sound and Kodiak Island. This includes the villages of Port Graham and Nanwalek. Nanwalek residents Sally and Sperry Ash have collaborated with KBBI to share the Sugt'stun language with the communities of the southern Kenai Peninsula. A new word will air each week, twice a day. You can hear the Sugt'stun Word of the Week on weekdays at 7:59 a.m. and 4:59 p.m. and weekends at 9:18 a.m. and 4:18 p.m.