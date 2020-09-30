Storm knocks power out over large section of Western Peninsula

By Jay Barrett 11 seconds ago

Credit Homer Electric Association

    Wednesday morning’s high winds knocked out electricity to about 400 residents between Anchor Point and Nikiski.

    According to a release from Homer Electric Association, crews responded to multiple power outages yesterday, which were all caused by trees falling onto the power lines due to the high winds.

    On Deerfield Street in Anchor point, 37 members lost power at 2:16 a.m., and it wasn’t restored for four hours.

    Twenty-three (23) lost power at 5:30 yesterday morning in Soldotna, at about the same time that 262 members in Kenai lost power. Their electricity was out for a little more than an hour.

    There were 85 HEA members in two Nikiski neighborhoods that lost power at 6 a.m. and noon. Their service was restored in four- and two-hours, respectively.

    More high winds are expected Thursday, with southeast gusts reaching 45 mph.

 

Tags: 
HEA
Power Outages

Related Content

Deadline approaching to join Solarize Homer

By Jul 14, 2020
michael_simoni____cc_by-sa_3.0_1

In the summer months, it’s easy to see how taking advantage of up to 19 hours of sunlight a day to harness energy, can lower energy costs.

HEA asks members to skip the annual meeting

By Apr 13, 2020
HEA

For the first time in Homer Electric Association’s 70 year history, they are asking members to not attend their annual meeting. HEA released a statement Friday saying that restrictions against travel and large gatherings make it highly unlikely that the meeting can be safely or lawfully held.

HEA’s bylaws require that members meet the first week of May, so they are holding the meeting, and asking members to stay home. There will be none of the usual meals, prizes and awards.
The plan is to fall short of the required 50 members present for a quorum.