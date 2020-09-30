Storm knocks power out over large section of Western Peninsula

Wednesday morning’s high winds knocked out electricity to about 400 residents between Anchor Point and Nikiski.

According to a release from Homer Electric Association, crews responded to multiple power outages yesterday, which were all caused by trees falling onto the power lines due to the high winds.

On Deerfield Street in Anchor point, 37 members lost power at 2:16 a.m., and it wasn’t restored for four hours.

Twenty-three (23) lost power at 5:30 yesterday morning in Soldotna, at about the same time that 262 members in Kenai lost power. Their electricity was out for a little more than an hour.

There were 85 HEA members in two Nikiski neighborhoods that lost power at 6 a.m. and noon. Their service was restored in four- and two-hours, respectively.

More high winds are expected Thursday, with southeast gusts reaching 45 mph.