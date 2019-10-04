Storm Hansen-Cavasos wins second seat on council

Storm Hansen-Cavasos won the second contested seat on the Homer City Council, according to final election results released Friday afternoon.

The political newcomer beat out incumbent Shelly Erickson by seven votes. Joey Evensen, also new to local government, secured his place on the city council earlier this week after the city announced the preliminary election results Tuesday evening. Incumbent Tom Stroozas garnered the least amount of votes out of all four candidates.

Hansen-Cavasos said she was ecstatic to hear about the win.

“I’m grateful for all my supporters and my friends and family and the outpouring of support has been too huge to even be able to comprehend,” she said.

Hansen-Cavasos works at Homer Medical Center and is actively involved in a youth wrestling program. One of the major issues of her campaign was investing in youth activities and recreation. She said her main priority on the council will be teamwork:

“As far as getting things done and having different opinions and working together and debating and coming up with solutions, just giving back to the community, that's what's important to me,” she said.

Erickson began her involvement in city government in 2008 and was on the council since 2016. She is proud of her work including helping fund a new police station and making strides on what to do with the Homer Education and Recreation Complex.

Erickson wanted to focus her next council term on the city's budget and on updating old manuals and policies. She was disappointed with the election results.

“I feel like Tom [Stroozas] and I have both done a really good job for the city and moved the city forward in some really positive ways,” she said. “I'm just sorry that people didn't feel like they could continue on with us.”

The final election results will be certified at the city council’s next regular meeting on October 14.