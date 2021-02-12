Spectators limited as Mariner athletics go indoors

By Jay Barrett 3 hours ago

Credit KBBI file photo

On this Thursday morning’s Covid Brief with Kathleen Gustafson, Homer High School Principal Douglas Waclawski was asked about how the school is handling indoor athletics.
“Obviously our numbers have come down a lot and we have all of our students in the building who want to be in the building, but we're still working under high mitigation levels because we want to keep it that way. So sports, there were a lot of questions on whether we would have sports and we can do it safely,” he said. “So right now, there are spectators allowed, but each athlete gets two spectators. We have to stay 10 feet away from the athletes. Everybody has to wear masks and all that. So those things are still in place right now. So those are all things that we take into consideration with that. And so right now we're keeping our high mitigation practices because we want to keep the kids in the building and playing sports.”
Waclawski added that there are about 65 to 70 students still opting for remote learning.

 

Homer High School Sports
Douglas Waclawski

