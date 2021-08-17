South Peninsula Grows About 10 Percent in 2020 Census

The Alaska Redistricting Board has released population figures from the most recent census, and it shows that South Kenai Peninsula communities grew by about 10 percent, though some areas were much higher. No place on the South Peninsula lost population.

Anchor Point added 199 residents, boosting the population by just about 9 percent from 2,234 to 2,433.

Diamond Ridge also grew by 199 residents, but it was a 16 percent increase from 1,246 to 1,445.

Fox River grew by 87 residents, a 7.55 percent increase from 1,153 to 1,240.

Homer grew by 519 residents, which is about a 10 percent increase from 5,003 to 5,522 residents.

Kachemak and Fritz Creek combined saw an increase of 265 residents, growing from 1,888 to 2,153, for a 14 percent increase.

Ninilchik’s population grew by 79 residents, or about 5.5 percent, from 1,447 to 1,526.

For Seldovia and other small communities in Kachemak Bay, the population fell by a combined 16 residents, or almost 3 percent, from 578 to 562.

Overall, from Ninilchik to Homer, the area gained 1,757 residents, growing from 17,971 to 19,728 residents, a 9.78 percent increase.

Statewide, Alaska’s population grew by 23,160 people, a 3.26 percent increase from 710,231 to 733,391.