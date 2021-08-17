South Peninsula Grows About 10 Percent in 2020 Census

By Jay Barrett 35 minutes ago

Credit US Census Bureau

      The Alaska Redistricting Board has released population figures from the most recent census, and it shows that South Kenai Peninsula communities grew by about 10 percent, though some areas were much higher. No place on the South Peninsula lost population.

    Anchor Point added 199 residents, boosting the population by just about 9 percent from 2,234 to 2,433.

    Diamond Ridge also grew by 199 residents, but it was a 16 percent increase from 1,246 to 1,445.

    Fox River grew by 87 residents, a 7.55 percent increase from 1,153 to 1,240.

    Homer grew by 519 residents, which is about a 10 percent increase from 5,003 to 5,522 residents.

    Kachemak and Fritz Creek combined saw an increase of 265 residents, growing from 1,888 to 2,153, for a 14 percent increase.

    Ninilchik’s population grew by 79 residents, or about 5.5 percent, from 1,447 to 1,526.

    For Seldovia and other small communities in Kachemak Bay, the population fell by a combined 16 residents, or almost 3 percent, from 578 to 562.

    Overall, from Ninilchik to Homer, the area gained 1,757 residents, growing from 17,971 to 19,728 residents, a 9.78 percent increase.

    Statewide, Alaska’s population grew by 23,160 people, a 3.26 percent increase from 710,231 to 733,391.

Tags: 
Census 2020

Related Content

AFN pushes for Census completion by Native households

By Jay Barrett Sep 15, 2020
US Census

The U.S. Census, the once-a-decade count of people living in America, kicked off in Alaska back in January. The count has met with a lot of stumbling blocks in the state since then, not the least of which is the Covid-19 pandemic.
    Nicole Borromeo is executive vice president and general council for the Alaska Federation of Natives in Anchorage.

Census underway, with a lot on the line

By Jay Barrett Mar 13, 2020

    The 2020 United States Census is now in full-swing. The once-a-decade count of people in America kicked off on Nelson Island last month, and is underway nationwide.

    This year, or decade as it were,  people can fill out the Census form -- which is less than a dozen questions -- online. Mail reminders will start arriving this month, and for those still not counted, people called numerators will go door-to-door in May to help people fill out the forms.