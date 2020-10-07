South Kachemak Bay outage

Homer Electric Association crews responded to a power outage affecting 613 members across Kachemak Bay on Monday.

The outage started at 7:17 p.m., and at approximately 8:26 p.m., HEA Operations was able to isolate the outage to a section of power line between Six Mile and MacDonald Spit. The power was restored to all but 44 members by placing them on remote generation.

Due to darkness, the HEA crew flew over at first light on Tuesday and discovered a tree had fallen onto the power line. By 10:45 a.m., the line crew had made final repairs and power was restored to the remaining 44 members.

Remember to stay away from downed power lines, which may still be energized, and call HEA at 888-868-8243 or 911 to report it immediately.