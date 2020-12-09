Send Santa a Bushline

KBBI bushlines help connect us to loved ones near and far. This Christmas season KBBI is here to connect you to the North Pole! We invite our young KBBI listeners to send their letter to Santa through the AM airwaves this year.



Here is how:

Call the station at 235-7721. Callers can press 4 on the main menu, or dial *245 and read your message on the voicemail

You can record your own message on your phone or computer and email the file to development@kbbi.org

You can write your letter and send it to 3913 Kachemak Way Homer AK 99603, or drop it into the mail slot at the station

Send your letter via email to development@kbbi.org

We will be reading your letters to Santa Christmas Eve, Thursday December 24th at 10 am and sending out special holiday greetings to all.

The station reserves the right to edit or refuse Bushlines messages that do not comply with FCC regulations. All recordings or requests for messages by December 22, 2020.



Happy Holidays, everyone!