Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Confirms He Was On Phone For Trump's Call To Zelenskiy

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has publicly acknowledged that he was listening to the July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that has sparked an impeachment inquiry.

"I was on the phone call," Pompeo said during a news conference Wednesday in Italy.

During that call, Zelenskiy expressed appreciation for U.S. defense help and Trump responded by saying, "I would like you to do us a favor though" — and asked the Ukrainian leader to work with Attorney General Bill Barr and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on an investigation into the family of former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump's potential rival in the 2020 presidential election.

Pompeo discussed the call at a joint news conference in Rome, speaking alongside Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio during a week-long visit that includes stops in Italy, the Vatican and Greece.

The State Department's inspector general is expected to meet with key congressional committees dealing with the Ukraine issue on Wednesday, after the inspector general's office sent a request for an urgent meeting Tuesday. The office told lawmakers that the meeting is to discuss documents that were obtained from the State Department's office of the legal adviser.

The bipartisan meetings will include the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee, along with panels on homeland security, oversight and intelligence.

The secretary confirmed his participation in the call one day after reports first emerged that he took part. In response to that news, key House Democrats issued a statement saying Pompeo "is now a fact witness in the House impeachment inquiry."

Congressional Democrats and Pompeo have been trading accusations that each side is attempting to intimidate or bully witnesses in the impeachment inquiry. On Tuesday, House Democrats postponed what had been expected to be the first of a series of depositions after Pompeo raised objections.

As NPR's Franco Ordoñez reported, that first deposition was expected to occur today, in a closed session between former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and the House Intelligence Committee. That session is now postponed until Oct. 11.

In addition to discussing Trump's Ukraine phone call on Wednesday, Pompeo again criticized the way in which the House impeachment inquiry is being handled — especially Democrats' approach to seeking testimony from State Department officials.

Pompeo said potential witnesses were contacted directly by investigators and told they could not be accompanied by State Dept. attorneys during their testimony — a requirement that he said raises separation of powers concerns for the Trump administration.

"They contacted State Department employees directly — told them not to contact legal counsel at the State Department," Pompeo said in Italy.

Another closed deposition is scheduled for Thursday, when lawmakers will question another former envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker.

NPR's Michele Kelemen contributed to this report.

