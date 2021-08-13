School District Updates Covid-19 Mitigation Plan

By Jay Barrett 2 hours ago

Credit Kenai Peninsula Borough School District

Thursday afternoon, the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District announced an updated Covid-19 mitigation plan.

    While not mandating the use of masks among students and staff, the district now “highly recommends” they do so while indoors. In addition, all visitors and school volunteers are required to wear a face covering while in a school during the academic day.

    The district reiterated the federal mandate that students wear masks while riding a school bus, either to school or activities elsewhere.

    Students will be put into groups and physical distancing of six-feet will be encouraged while in the building.

    The district is also reminding parents to keep their children home if they have Covid symptoms.

    The school district has more information on its website.

COVID 19
Kenai Peninsula Borough School District

