Rep. Vance seeks to save Tutka Bay Lagoon Hatchery with pre-filed bill

By Jay Barrett 2 hours ago

Dist. 31 Rep. Sarah Vance
Credit AK State Legislature

Alaska House District 31 Representative Sarah Vance, a Homer republican, has pre-filed a bill that would declare the Tutka Bay Lagoon Hatchery to be an allowed activity in Kachemak Bay State Park.
    A new management plan that is set for adoption soon by the Dunleavy Administration removes permission for the hatchery to operate, something it’s done for decades, first under the the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, and more recently the Cook Inlet Aquaculture Association.
    Vance discussed her plans with the Homer City Council at a recent work session.
    “So I have a bill for early introduction that right now clarifies that the Tutka Bay Hatchery will be compatible with state parks. That's how it will be introduced, but I am getting more insight as to how we can better word the legislation so that state parks can manage according to their regulations, be respectful of that, and also be able to support hatcheries statewide and kind of clarify the jurisdictions a little bit,” Vance said. “That one you'll be seeing soon because that does affect our economy and our way of life with food security here on the Lower Peninsula (which) is something that I definitely am going to be making more communication with the administration about.”
    Public comment on the Kachemak Bay State Park Plan is being accepted through next week.
    Vance also expressed displeasure with a recent change in commercial salmon fishing management in Cook Inlet.
    “The Cook Inlet EEZ is another area that's affecting the economy in our district. And I've been getting more information about that work. And, speaking with Johnny Mueller, who is the policy advisor over that, and working with other legislators that they intend to look at not closing that permanently, but possibly dual management. There are other areas of the state that they do share management with the feds. We know that Doug Vincent Lang does not like that at all,” Vance said. “I'm a state sovereignty person myself, however, I do not feel that shutting down the EEZ to commercial fishing is a good option by any means and want to promote a strong and healthy fishery all around.”
    The 32nd Alaska Legislature convenes on Tuesday in Juneau. Legislators will be required to wear face masks and visitors will not be allowed in the Capitol Building.

Tags: 
Tutka Bay Lagoon Hatchery
Cook Inlet EEZ
House Rep. Sarah Vance

Related Content

Park plan comments accepted through Jan. 22

By Jay Barrett Jan 6, 2021
Alaska Division of Parks

The Alaska Division of Parks held a second round of hearings on its proposed new management plan for Kachemak Bay State Park. Called the “Intend to Adopt” version, the plan is essentially complete.
    Parks held a pair of two-hour online hearings Tuesday, a follow up to a pair held in December.

Aquaculture Assn. chief shares mission update with city council

By Jay Barrett Dec 17, 2020
Cook Inlet Aquaculture Association

If the executive director of the Cook Inlet Aquaculture Association could pick any day he wanted to make one of his regular reports to the Homer City Council, he could have done much worse than Monday.
    Earlier in the day the Alaska Division of Parks began taking public comment on the new draft of the Kachemak Bay State Park Management Plan, which happens to include shutting down the organization’s Tutka Bay Lagoon Hatchery. Quite a bit of the audio conference questions and answers concerned the hatchery.

Dunleavy administration could revive debate over contentious Kachemak Bay State Park hatchery

By Aaron Bolton Jan 9, 2019
Aaron Bolton, KBBI News

About a month ago, former Alaska Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Andy Mack abruptly signed off on a draft management plan for Kachemak Bay State Park. After Mack left the job and a new governor was sworn in, DNR rescinded the plan. It said it will release the next version of the plan for public comment before it’s officially adopted.

DNR’s handling of the process under a new governor could revive a long-running debate over a commercial salmon hatchery’s operations in the park.