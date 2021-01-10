Registration for senior vaccinations opens noon Monday

By Jay Barrett 29 minutes ago

    South Peninsula Hospital has announced it is expecting 600 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to be available by Friday for public distribution to those 65-years-of-age or older.

 

   Appointments are required and limited in number, and they can be made online at SPHOSP.org starting at noon Monday.

    SPH spokesperson Derotha Ferraro addressed the vaccines on Thursday’s Covid Brief.


    “The next group for vaccines is the senior population, 65 and over. And we are thrilled to work as a community and set up a community mass-dispensing pod at the end of the week to be able to administer those vaccines,” she said.


    Ferraro also cautioned people who have put their name on any reminder list that they still need to make an appointment at the hospital’s website. Registration begins at noon Monday with the vaccinations scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

