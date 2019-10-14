Quilts bring comfort and care

When a family loses their belongings to fire, when a service member comes home, when a kid needs to sit for a filmed, forensic interview at Haven House, Kachemak Bay Quilters make quilts to help everyone feel safe and welcome. KBBI’s Kathleen Gustafson visited their weekly meeting at Kachemak City Center, for this story.

To nominate anyone who has served in any branch of the armed forces for a Quilt of Valor. The application is at qovf.org.

The Kachemak Bay Quilters meet every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kachemak City Center, just off East Road. Everyone is invited to drop in.