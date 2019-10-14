Quilts bring comfort and care

  Detail from a Quilt of Valor, to be presented to a local veteran this coming Veteran's Day.
    Detail from a Quilt of Valor, to be presented to a local veteran this coming Veteran's Day.
  Bird Quilt made by KAchemak Bay Quilters
    Bird Quilt made by KAchemak Bay Quilters
  Alice Krivitsky with a quilt-in-progress that she and the Kachemak Bay Quilters are putting together using "orphan squares," quilt squares made for other projects that didn't get used.
    Alice Krivitsky with a quilt-in-progress that she and the Kachemak Bay Quilters are putting together using "orphan squares," quilt squares made for other projects that didn't get used.
  So far this year, KBay Quilters have made and delivered over 170 bears and bear-sized quilts to Haven House in Homer and the Children's Advocacy Center in Kenai.
    So far this year, KBay Quilters have made and delivered over 170 bears and bear-sized quilts to Haven House in Homer and the Children's Advocacy Center in Kenai.

When a family loses their belongings to fire, when a service member comes home, when a kid needs to sit for a filmed, forensic interview at Haven House, Kachemak Bay Quilters make quilts to help everyone feel safe and welcome. KBBI’s Kathleen Gustafson visited their weekly meeting at Kachemak City Center, for this story.

To nominate anyone who has served in any branch of the armed forces for a Quilt of Valor. The application is at qovf.org. 

The Kachemak Bay Quilters meet every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kachemak City Center, just off East Road. Everyone is invited to drop in.

Kachemak Bay Quilters
South Peninsula Haven House
Quilts of Valor
Kachemak City