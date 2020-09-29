Public Employees and teachers' union make endorsements

The Alaska Public Employees Association and American Federation of Teachers Employee Political Information Committee has released its slate of endorsements in Federal, State and Local Elections.

In a statement, the union, whose members work across Alaska in State and local government; in school districts as paraeducators, support staff and teachers; in the University System; as well as the non-profit sector, says it endorses candidates who support fairness for working people, support public employees and their families, and are actively working towards long term solutions in Congress, the Alaska Legislature and Alaska’s communities.

On the Peninsula, the group has endorsed Paul Dale for House District 29, Kelly Cooper for House District 31, incumbent Rep. Louise Stutes for House District 32, incumbent Hal Smalley of Kenai for Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly, and Virginia Morgan of Cooper Landing for the Eastern Kenai Peninsula Borough Board of Education seat.

Dale is facing first-term incumbent Ben Carpenter of Nikiski, while Cooper is facing first-term incumbent Sarah Vance of Homer. Smalley faces Richard Derkevorkian. Morgan is running against Katie Hamilton of Moose Pass.