Project Homeless Connect links people to services today

Homer's healthcare and social service organizations will be connecting local homeless people to material support this Wednesday all across the Kenai Peninsula through Project Homeless Connect. The national, day-long event is a Peninsula-wide effort, though only in its second year in Homer and Anchor Point.

Cinda Martin is the steering committee chair for Project Homeless Connect in Homer. She spoke with KBBI's Kathleen Gustafson about putting on safe, scaled-down events at the United Methodist Church on East Road in Homer and in Anchor Point at the food bank in the Greatland Center on School Street. The event is Wednesday, January 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Martin says they expect around 75 people in Homer and another 30 in Anchor Point. For transportation to the United Methodist Church in Homer, call Kostas Taxi at (907) 399-8008. In Anchor Point, call (907) 756-3375.

Cinda Martin from Project Homeless Connect speaking with KBBI's Kathleen Gustafson about the event on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

hor Point, call (907) 756-3375.