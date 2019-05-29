Principal of Chapman School resigns

The principal of Anchor Point’s Chapman School is resigning from his position. Conrad Woodhead has led the school for the past eight years and also served as the Kenai Peninsula School District’s Native Education Program Coordinator.

He’s ending his tenure this summer to take a position with the Lower Yukon School District in southwest Alaska. Woodhead will work out of Anchorage, where the district is planning a program for juniors and seniors to go in order to take career technical, or CTE, courses.

“We'll plug them into King Tech High School with the Anchorage School district,” he said. “So there's a partnership there. Because they've invested in this program, they had a need for somebody to come and build that program. I’ll be the director of CTE and their residential center.”

Woodhead says he’s leaving the district in part because of the uncertainty surrounding education funding from the state and borough.

“When you're considering that and you're thinking about your future, yeah, that plays into the decision making process,” he said. “When you sit down as a family and you say, ‘look, is this level of uncertainty, enough to where, you have to look at other opportunities.’”

But he says he’ll miss Chapman School and Anchor Point. He says one of his biggest accomplishments was expanding the middle school program’s offerings.

“We started a shop program,” he said. “We had art as a rotation, PE, a full music program. So those are the things that we really wanted our middle school kids to access.”

His last day as principal is June 14. The district is currently in the process of finding an interim principal.