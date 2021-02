Pier One Theatre and KBBI AM 890 are proud to present the first episode of The Importance of Being Earnest: A Trivial Comedy for Serious People by Oscar Wilde.

The Importance of Being Earnest is a story of friendship, lies, romance, interfering mothers, mystery and more. Join Jack and Algernon, two young men of good fortune, as they navigate truth, love and society! All three installments are available now at www.kbbi.org!

Directed by Jennifer Norton

Audio Engineering by Josh Krohn