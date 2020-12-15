Personal watercraft will again be allowed in Kachemak Bay and Fox River Flats

By Jay Barrett 1 hour ago

Credit Creative Commons: CC_by_sa

The weather on January 9th may not be conducive to riding a jet ski in Alaska waters, but that’s the date the State of Alaska has chosen for the return of personal watercraft to Kachemak Bay.
    In an order signed by an aide in Lieutenant Governor Kevin Meyer’s office on his behalf, the state law that prohibited personal watercraft use in Kachemak Bay and the Fox River Flats Critical Habitat Areas was repealed.
    The order came from Alaska Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang.

Tags: 
Jet ski
Personal Watercraft
Kachemak Bay
Fox River Flats

Related Content

State park advisory board hears comments on repealing the ban on personal watercraft.

By Dec 13, 2019
Alaska Department of Natural Resources

The Kachemak Bay State Park Advisory Board held their regular meeting on Wednesday night at the Islands and Ocean Visitor Center in Homer.

The board opened the meeting by taking public comment on the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s proposal to repeal its ban on personal watercraft in Kachemak Bay and Fox River Flats Critical Habitat Area. Currently there is a boundary from Anchor Point to Point Pogibshi which personal watercraft may not cross . 

ADF&G seeks to allow jet skis in Kachemak Bay

By Dec 10, 2019
Creative Commons: CC_by_sa

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game proposes to repeal the ban on personal watercraft use in Fox River Flats and Kachemak Bay Critical Habitat Areas.
The ban was enacted in 2001. 

Robert Archibald is the chair of The Kachemak Bay State Park Citizens Advisory Board.  Their next meeting is on Wednesday, December 11 at Islands and Ocean Visitor Center in Homer. Archibald says the watercraft repeal is going on the agenda.

"We will be discussing that as a board, whether to pass a resolution for or against that," said Archibald.

ADF&G's Rick Green on lifting the ban on personal watercraft in Kachemak Bay

By Dec 10, 2019
State of Alaska

  

The ban on personal watercraft in Kachemak Bay and Fox River Flats is up for public comment until January 6, 2020. Personal watercraft have been banned from Kachemak Bay and Fox River Flats  since 2001.

Public comments are all directed through one person, Rick Green, appointed by Governor Dunleavy to serve as Special Assistant to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game Comminssioner Doug Vincent-Lang.
KBBI’s Kathleen Gustafson spoke to Green about the proposed repeal.
 