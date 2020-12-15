Personal watercraft will again be allowed in Kachemak Bay and Fox River Flats

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game proposes to repeal the ban on personal watercraft use in Fox River Flats and Kachemak Bay Critical Habitat Areas.

The ban was enacted in 2001.

Robert Archibald is the chair of The Kachemak Bay State Park Citizens Advisory Board. Their next meeting is on Wednesday, December 11 at Islands and Ocean Visitor Center in Homer. Archibald says the watercraft repeal is going on the agenda.

"We will be discussing that as a board, whether to pass a resolution for or against that," said Archibald.