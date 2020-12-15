The weather on January 9th may not be conducive to riding a jet ski in Alaska waters, but that’s the date the State of Alaska has chosen for the return of personal watercraft to Kachemak Bay.
In an order signed by an aide in Lieutenant Governor Kevin Meyer’s office on his behalf, the state law that prohibited personal watercraft use in Kachemak Bay and the Fox River Flats Critical Habitat Areas was repealed.
The order came from Alaska Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang.
Personal watercraft will again be allowed in Kachemak Bay and Fox River Flats
By Jay Barrett • 1 hour ago
