Pence Tests Negative For The Coronavirus After Trump's Positive Case

Vice President Pence has tested negative for the coronavirus, a spokesman says, after President Trump announced his own positive test.

Devin O'Malley, the vice president's spokesman, told NPR that Pence is tested every day.

"This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery," he said in a statement.

The negative results come just hours after Trump announced on Twitter that he and the first lady had tested positive for the virus. The White House physician says the president and first lady "are both well at this time."

A White House official told NPR's Tamara Keith that Pence will step in as needed, but expected the president to be very engaged from the White House.

