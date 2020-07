The Southern Kenai Peninsula Opioid Task Force meeting on Wednesday will feature a special presentation on Loss & Grief, Addiction & Recovery and the parallels during COVID. The presentation will be by Dr. Reverend Ted Wiard, who some may remember from an in-person series of grief workshops he gave in Homer a few years ago.

Tomorrow’s meeting will be conducted over Zoom video conferencing. It starts at 11 a.m. Details are on the Southern Kenai Peninsula Opioid Task Force’s Facebook page.