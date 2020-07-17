Open house Saturday in Anchor Point for KPB CARES Act

There will be an informational open house meeting in Anchor Point on Saturday for small businesses and nonprofits interested in applying for federal CARES Act relief through the Kenai Peninsula Borough.

    The open house will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Anchor Point Senior Center.

    Covid-19 mitigation will be in effect, with masks, hand sanitizer and six-feet of personal distancing recommended. In addition, laptops will be sanitized between each user.

    There will be no formal presentation, to help with social distancing, but KPB staff will be on hand to answer questions and help with the application process.

