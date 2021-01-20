Officer Who Confronted Capitol Mob Is Escorting Kamala Harris To Inaugural Ceremony

On this day two weeks ago, U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman became a hero, as he bravely directed participants in the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol away from the Senate chamber.

Today, officer Goodman was given the honor of escorting Vice President-elect Kamala Harris through that same building to the inaugural ceremony.

Goodman, who is Black, is seen in a video confronting the mostly white mob, some holding Confederate flags, and diverting them away from the Senate chamber, where lawmakers were meeting in the process of certifying the results of the presidential election. Five people died in the rioting, and Goodman is credited with helping to avert additional bloodshed.

Legislation has been introduced in Congress to give Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal for his actions. He has also been named the acting deputy sergeant-at-arms for the House for Inauguration Day.

