New Tiers of Eligibility for Coronavirus Vaccines

By Jay Barrett 1 hour ago

Credit KBBI

The State of Alaska this week expanded the groups of people eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine. South Peninsula Hospital’s Derotha Ferraro detailed them on Thursday’s Covid Brief with Kathleen Gustafson.

She said the newly eligible group (Phase 1c) includes anyone age 55-64 years, and anyone 18 and older who is: an essential worker as defined by CISA, or considered “high risk” or “might be high risk” by their provider or the CDC, or living in a multigenerational household, or living in an “unserved community.”

    They join previously eligible groups (Phase 1a and Phase 1b) including people 65 years of age and above, anyone assisting a senior (age 65+) in getting vaccinated, people who provide daily support for a medically fragile person, healthcare workers, EMS, and fire service, pre-K–Grade 12 education and childcare staff, people living or working in congregate settings, and pandemic response staff.

    Besides the Homer Unified Command points of distribution, SPH is offering shots, as is SVT Health and Wellness and several pharmacies in town. 

