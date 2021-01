This morning on The COVID-19 Brief, Derotha Ferraro from South Peninsula Hospital, Jenny Carroll - Information Officer for the City of Homer and Pegge Erkeneff from the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District answer questions from the listeners and KBBI's Kathleen Gustafson talks about the Borough's new call center to assist seniors who want to register for a vaccine.

In Homer, the number to call is (907) 235-4636.