It's field trip time. Host Jeff Lockwood heads to the shellfish farm Glacier Point Seafood for a lesson in mussel aquaculture from Greg and Weatherly Bates, and tries a couple of different ways to use leftover mussels. Produced at KBBI AM 890 in Homer, Alaska. First aired 05/23/19.

