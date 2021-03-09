Mayor Recongnizes Accomplished Homer Scout Daisy Kettle

March 8 was International Women’s Day, and during that night’s Homer City Council meeting Mayor Ken Castner took a moment to recognize the accomplishments of Daisy Kettle, a young Homer woman.

“Daisy Kettle’s a young lady that I’ve known for many many years, and she just received the highest honor the Girl Scouts of America bestow. It’s called the Gold Award, and it’s a distinction that’s very difficult to achieve. And she achieved it for her many activities as a young citizen promoting her causes around Homer and through her school and such,” Castner said. “We have a wide variety of very very advanced, terrific young women growing up in Homer, and Daisy’s been a great example. So congratulations to Daisy for getting this recognition.”

According to the Girls Scouts of the USA website, the Gold Award is the highest achievement within scouting, earned by Senior and Ambassador Scouts. Only 5.4 percent of those eligible successfully earn the award. Kettle is a 2020 graduate of Homer High School.