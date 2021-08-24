Manhunt continues into the night for Anchor Point man in shooting of Alaska State Trooper

The search continued into the night for an Anchor Point man in connection with the shooting of an Alaska State Trooper Monday afternoon.

Troopers seek 60-year-old Bret Herrick in connection with the shooting that happened behind the Warehouse Store around 1 p.m. The injured trooper was taken to South Peninsula Hospital and later medevaced to Anchorage in fair condition. Troopers say Herrick is armed and dangerous and anyone with information on his whereabouts should not approach him, and call 911 immediately.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District announced online that it would delay the start of school at Chapman School by two hours this (Tuesday) morning. If Herrick is not apprehended by 6 a.m., district officials said they would close the school for the day. In addition, school bus service from Anchor Point to Homer has been suspended.

The search for Herrick led to a lockdown Monday afternoon at Chapman School in downtown Anchor Point.

Herrick was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, leather jacket and black do-rag, according to a Trooper Dispatch update.

It’s not Herrick’s first run in with Alaska State Troopers. According to court records, Herrick has faced several recent charges, including for violating conditions of release and reckless endangerment. In December 2012, he was arrested on charges of kidnapping and robbing a Homer man. When troopers later tried to arrest Herrick in Anchor Point, he resisted arrest. He was released with time served after accepting a plea deal from prosecutors in May 2013.