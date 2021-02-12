Library parking lot wireless service becomes permanent

As the Covid-19 infection rate continues to slow around Homer, the city has reopened some of its facilities to in-person visits, by appointment only. But since September, the Homer Public Library has seen customer use of one particular feature grow dramatically, even though no visitors were allowed inside.

Marcia Kuszmaul gave the Library Advisory Board report at Monday night’s council meeting.

“Since it's installation library internet sessions have increased more than 123 percent or more than doubled. In the five months, beginning, April to August, when the library first closed due to the pandemic, there were only 1,789 internet sessions,” Kuszmaul said. “In the five months, September through January, since the service turned on, there've been 3,988 internet sessions.”

As a result of its popularity, Kuszmaul told the council that outdoor internet service will become a permanent service at the library.

“So we were really very happy with this innovation to increase and public internet access. Especially during the time when the library building was mostly closed,” she said.

In the Port and Harbor Advisory Commission report, Mike Stockburger told the council that despite being split on the return of personal watercraft to Kachemak Bay, the group worked on keeping the impact on other users and infrastructure down.

“We were somewhat divided, but it's a given, I guess in our discussion. A couple of areas that we thought would be problems within the harbor were at the entrance to the harbor. And then also on the beaches that people try to launch their tiny vessels off the beach. It could cause some problems,” Stockburger said. “So we made a motion to direct the Harbormaster to increase enforcement for existing rules, both for vehicles on the beach and also the no wake all around the harbor, but especially in the entrance.”

He said the commission also suggested the Harbor Master seek assistance from other agencies in enforcing the rules of the harbor.

“We also ask them to work with other agencies to help enforce that speed regulation. And also the safety at the harbor entrance,” he said. “The Harbormaster really doesn't have the boats to do too much enforcement outside the harbor, and some other agencies going to have to come into play.”

The Homer City Council will be sitting as the Board of Adjustment tomorrow afternoon to hear an appeal of a Planning Commission conditional use permit. The next regular council meeting will be on Feb. 22.