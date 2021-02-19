Legislative Update with Senator Gary Stevens

This week, District P. incumbent Republican Senator Gary Stevens of Kodiak and challenger Greg Madden of Soldotna, representing the Alaska Independence Party, take questions from the listeners and talk about their candidacies, the budget, education, the PFD and State response to COVID-19.

Election day is Tuesday, November 3. Early, in person and absentee voting are underway. For information about voting on the Kenai Peninsula, click on the links to contact your local city or borough clerk.