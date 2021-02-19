Legislative Update with Senator Gary Stevens

District P Senator Gary Stevens of Kodiak
KBBI's Kathleen Gustafson spoke District P Senator Gary Stevens of Kodiak on Thursday afternoon. The Senator was in his office in the capitol in Juneau. He'd just come from a  remote meeting with Homer's city manager and harbormaster where he said he discussed port expansion and the Homer DMV.  
 

This week's  Legislative Update begins with the loss of Alaska's Declaration of Public Health Disaster Emergency. 
Also disussed in the interview: Senate Bill 39 and Senate Bill 72.
You can follow the AK State Legislature, track bills, and contract your senators and representatives by going to akleg.gov.


 

Coffee Table - Oct. 28, 2020: Meet the candidates for District P State Senate

By Oct 28, 2020

By Oct 28, 2020
Smithsonian Institute

This week, District P. incumbent Republican Senator Gary Stevens of Kodiak and challenger Greg Madden of Soldotna, representing the Alaska Independence Party, take questions from the listeners and talk about their candidacies, the budget, education, the PFD and State response to COVID-19.
Election day is Tuesday, November 3. Early, in person and absentee voting are underway. For information about voting on the Kenai Peninsula, click on the links to contact your local city or borough clerk.