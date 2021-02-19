Legislative Update with Senator Gary Stevens

KBBI's Kathleen Gustafson spoke District P Senator Gary Stevens of Kodiak on Thursday afternoon. The Senator was in his office in the capitol in Juneau. He'd just come from a remote meeting with Homer's city manager and harbormaster where he said he discussed port expansion and the Homer DMV.
This week's Legislative Update begins with the loss of Alaska's Declaration of Public Health Disaster Emergency.
Also disussed in the interview: Senate Bill 39 and Senate Bill 72.
You can follow the AK State Legislature, track bills, and contract your senators and representatives by going to akleg.gov.