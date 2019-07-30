Legislative Update with Senator Gary Stevens By Kathleen Gustafson • 5 minutes ago ShareTweetEmail District P Senator Gary Stevens of Kodiak District P Senator Gary Stevens of Kodiak called from Juneau on Monday after the senate gaveled out. He spoke with KBBI’s Kathleen Gustafson for this Legislative Update. Listen Listening... / 3:58 District P Senator Gary Stevens of Kodiak speaking by phone from Juneau to KBBI's Kathleen Gustafson on Monday, July 29, 2019. Tags: Senator Gary StevensAlaska State LegislatureState of Alaska Budget 2019Legislative UpdateLegislative Session 2019ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.