Legislative Update - March 22, 2021: A report on the Alaska House of Representatives

Two months in to the three month legislative session, the Alaska House of Representatives is still struggling to organize itself and agree upon their rules of operation.



The 2021 session began on January 19, and after a month trying to choose leadership, the House finally organized on February 18. KBBI's Kathleen Gustafson listened in to KTOO Juneau's live, Gavel to Gavel, coverage of the House over the last several days for this report.

Report on attempts by the Alaska House of Representatives to approve the Uniform Rules of Order for the 2021 session and an update on District 31 Representative Sarah Vance of Homer's votes and actions in the House.