KPB Assembly invocation makes the cut in new movie on Pastafarianism

A new documentary film released this month about what is called one of the fastest-growing world religions has a surprise for Homer-area residents right at the end.

“I, Pastafari” is a documentary that explores the beginnings of The Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, and the struggles for recognition by many of its followers. The church was founded in 2005 as a satirical response to the Kansas Board of Education which wanted to teach Christian Creationism in schools alongside science. The founder, Bobby Henderson, demanded equal time for Pastafarianism, which holds that a monster, made of spaghetti and who flies, created the universe.

Pastafarianism popped up in Kenai Peninsula politics last year, when Fritz Creek area resident Barrett Fletcher gave the invocation at the borough assembly meeting when it met in Homer in September. Fletcher founded a local chapter of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, and as its leader, spoke in response to the assembly attempting to limit who may give invocations at its meetings.

Much of Fletcher’s invocation was included in ‘I, Pastafari,” and was played over the end credits.

“We're gathered here to do the business of our Kenai Peninsula Borough. You make the rules of behavior and property, levy taxes and determine how to disperse them wisely. A few of the assembly members seem to feel that they can't do this work without being overseen by a higher authority,” Fletcher said. “So I'm called to invoke the power of the true inebriated creator of the universe, drunken tolerator of all the lesser and more recent gods, and the maintainer of gravity here on earth. May the Great Flying Spaghetti Monster rouse himself from his stupor and let his noodley appendages ground each assembly member in their seats....”

“I, Pastafari,” is available to stream now on Apple TV, Amazon Prime and Google Play.