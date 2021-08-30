KBBI Voter Minute No.2

Welcome back to the KBBI voter minute brought to you by Kenai Peninsula Votes, a non-partisan group that wants to increase voter participation and voter education. You can contact us on our Kenai Peninsula Votes Facebook page. This week, we will talk about voter registration and the different ways you can cast your ballot for the upcoming election on October 5th.

It is easy to check your voter registration. Go to the “My Voter Information Alaska” website and type in your name and city and it will tell you if you are registered and where your polling station is. If you need to register to vote or update anything, you can go to the Alaska Division of Elections website. You can register online or print out the application to be returned to them. The last day to register to vote for the October 5th election is September 5th.

There are several different methods to cast your ballot. This week, we will focus on absentee voting. We saw an increase in the use of absentee voting in the 2020 election. Absentee voting is safe and secure and allows you time to research what is on the ballot.

You can request your absentee ballot by going to the Kenai Peninsula Borough elections website. Once you request your ballot, it will be mailed to you no later than 2 weeks prior to the election. Any registered voter can apply for an absentee ballot. The period to get your absentee ballot application began Jan. 1st and the last day to request it is September 28th.

It’s important to remember that absentee ballots get counted after the polls close, but WILL be counted by the date the election is certified. If you get an absentee ballot, and decide not to use it, just destroy it and you can go to the polls.

Next week we will talk about the other ways you can cast your ballot for the October 5th election. Remember all votes matter and all voices need to be heard.



